Local county and health leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution heading into March

Some local leaders are optimistic that vaccine distribution will pick up soon.

As we enter March, a third company's COVID-19 vaccine is rolling out, with Johnson & Johnson joining the fight alongside Pfizer and Moderna.

But the first day of the month still proved to be a rocky one for vaccine distribution in Central Texas.

Many on the University of Texas at Austin's campus were stuck in a line Monday after a spokesperson told KVUE a vaccine scheduling link was "inappropriately shared widely through unofficial networks with false information," leading thousands of people to sign up for appointments who "did not follow the UTHA [UT Health Austin] registration process."

Meanwhile, Austin Public Health said it had "many no-shows" on the first day of March. A spokesperson told KVUE in a statement that the no-shows were not associated with technical issues.

The statement went on to say in part:

"Austin Public Health was working to prioritize second dose distribution during the vaccination operations today, March 1. Second dose appointments are manually scheduled by APH and individuals who are due receive the location, date, and time of their appointment by phone or email. If a person cannot make this appointment, and either no-show or cancel, APH persistently works to reschedule them."

Still, local county and health leaders remain optimistic that with more vaccines on the way, distribution could pick up soon.

Here's a look at how vaccine distribution stands in some of the major Central Texas counties:

Travis County

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services' (DSHS) COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, 137,343 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Travis County and 69,865 are fully vaccinated as of March 1.

On Saturday, Feb. 27, Travis, Caldwell, Hays and Bastrop counties worked to administer 3,000 doses of the vaccine at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Travis County Judge Andy Brown told KVUE Monday that he met with the logistics team at COTA to discuss a potential future event, but nothing is set in stone yet.

"Hopefully, it'll be this weekend," he said. "Hopefully, it'll be much larger than, than what we had on Saturday. And we're just trying to connect all the dots and get all the partners lined up to get both the volunteers and the staff that we need to, to ramp it up to the next level."

On Monday night, APH released 4,000 "excess dose appointments" for eligible residents. The spots filled up by around 9:30 p.m. Monday, but officials said on social media that more appointments would become available Tuesday night.

Hays County

According to the DSHS COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, 25,334 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Hays County while 11,421 have been fully vaccinated as of March 1.

On Monday, KVUE spoke to Mike Jones, Hays County's emergency operations director.

"I would like to have more [vaccine]. You know, I would like to see it where we have so much supply that we're having to fight hard just to get it all out one week. Because I think if we did that, then it could be a lot easier to get everybody on board and do a quick go out and vaccinate and drop everything, all hands on deck type of mode," Jones said, adding, "It's more challenging to sustain clinics like we've been doing. If we had more vaccine, for example, we had a 10,000 [per] week, we could easily, easily push that out."

However, he added that he understands that there is a process for distributing vaccines by county.

"I accept the, the process of manufacturing challenges. We're not the – we're not the only county in the State of Texas. We're one of 254," he said.

He also remains positive about the future of vaccine distribution.

"I'm very optimistic because I've seen nothing but continued resilience from a state level as well as locally," Jones said.

Bastrop County

According to Bastrop County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, 6,392 people have received a first dose in the county and 2,292 have received a second dose as of March 1.

In January, Walkes said the county's goal was to get all residents vaccinated in 90 days. But a lack of supply may lead to a slow down in their vaccination process.

"We probably won't reach my lofty 90-day goal. But I think within the next two to three months, we should be able to reach that goal, which is really exciting," Walkes said.

She added that the county anticipates delivering 5,000 more doses this week.

"I think everybody's concern is going to be is how do we sustain the need for keeping these things going with volunteers and, and manpower. And I think, I'm hopeful that people will continue to understand the urgency of getting the job done," Walkes said.