100 million Americans have received COVID vaccine, CDC says

More than 30% of the U.S. population and nearly 75% of those 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

At least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has now been given to more than 100 million Americans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday. That means more than 30% of the population has gotten the shot.

While the U.S. already passed 100 million doses given a few weeks ago, that included first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The CDC said of the 101,804,762 who have gotten at least one dose, 57,984,785 are now fully vaccinated -- people have either gotten both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or a dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That's 17.5% of the U.S. population considered fully vaccinated.

Among Americans age 65 and older -- those among the higher risk groups for serious complications from the coronavirus -- nearly 75% have now received at least one dose of the vaccine and 53.5% are fully vaccinated.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll Friday found 25% of Americans say they probably or definitely will not get vaccinated, with many of those concerned about possible side effects. But, that number has decreased since a similar poll in late January.