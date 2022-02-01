x
COVID-19 vaccine event at Travis County Expo Center canceled due to cold weather

Vaccine events held by the county are scheduled to continue Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 vaccination event that was scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 at the Travis County Expo Center was canceled for day.

According to the Travis County website, the vaccination event was canceled due to cold weather. 

"Due to safety concerns for the staff and nurses todays event is being canceled to to the cold temperatures and high wind gust during this vaccine event," said a statement on the vaccinate website. "We understand this is an inconvenience for many and apologies for the frustration this may cause."

Vaccine events held by the county are scheduled to continue Monday with vaccinations available at several different sites in the morning and evening. Visit the county's vaccine website for details on the clinics. 

Temperatures around the Austin area fell below freezing early Sunday morning with most of the area in the low to mid-20s. Reports from the National Weather Service indicated that locations in Burnet Gillespie and Llano County dropped below 20°. 

The cold weather is expected to continue overnight Sunday into Monday morning with another freeze in the forecast. 

