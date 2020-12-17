Austin seniors excited to get COVID-19 vaccine before 2021

The COVID-19 vaccine will allow many seniors to see family and friends for the first time since March.

AUSTIN, Texas — According to Gov. Greg Abbott, senior living facilities will receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the Monday after Christmas.

The Continental Retirement Community in South Austin is slated to receive some of those first shipments. Seniors living there say they're excited about getting the vaccine.

"I'm just praying that it's going to work and I'll be the first one to take it," Jo Frederick said. "I'm not fearful. I don't have any fear in my heart about the virus."

Frederick said she's one of the lucky ones: her family lives in and around Austin for the most part. She's taken the time during the pandemic to get to know her neighbors, some of whom don't have family nearby.

"I just had a lady come by, visit me and she said, 'Jo, I just love the atmosphere here,'" Frederick said. "That's what kind of happened here. We've been more open to what's going on in other people's lives."

Many of the residents are excited to see their families in person and get together after the holidays are over.

"At least I can get to see my grandsons and great-grandchildren," Terri Capozzi said. "We haven't, I haven't been able to. We have a new baby and I'm legally blind. I can't see the baby. We went to visit once outside, six feet apart; I can't see six feet apart. I have to put my face into the baby's face to see the baby. So, I don't know what this new baby looks like.

Capozzi has seen some members of her family since the pandemic started. After getting the vaccine, the first thing she wants to do is visit a restaurant.

"I'll go into a restaurant and having what I like, Italian food," Capozzi said.

According to the retirement community's executive director, they will receive enough doses for all staff and residents to get vaccinated.