Pfizer vaccine approval isn't changing Central Texas cities' stance on mandates for staff

Several Central Texas cities have told KVUE they do not intend to require vaccines for city staff at this time.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the FDA gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The Pentagon promptly announced it will require service members to get the vaccine, New York City mandated vaccinations for its public school teachers and staff and several major companies announced they will require vaccinations for some employees.

But, so far, many Central Texas cities say they aren't changing their policies.

Gov. Greg Abbott's latest executive order bans state agencies, local governments and public schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccines that are given under emergency use authorization. However, some have questioned whether that order still applies now that the Pfizer vaccine has full approval.

Whether there's a loophole now or not, however, several cities have told KVUE they do not intend to require vaccines for city staff at this time.

"Regardless of full FDA approval, the City of San Marcos is still operating within the existing executive order issued by the governor. At this time, the City continues to strongly recommend masks and vaccines for staff and residents," the City of San Marcos said.

The City of Pflugerville also said it is not considering requiring city staff to get vaccinated. Neither is the City of Georgetown.

The City of Austin, however, hasn't made a definitive declaration one way or the other.

"There is overwhelming evidence showing that getting vaccinated and wearing masks will prevent the spread of COVID. We continue to evaluate all available options and resources to keep our employees safe," Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in a statement sent to KVUE.

As for local school districts, Austin ISD said it is considering requiring vaccines for teachers and staff. Leander ISD said it is not requiring staff to get the vaccine.

Hays CISD told KVUE that district leaders have not had a chance to discuss whether they'll consider a mandate since the FDA gave Pfizer final approval on Monday. Round Rock ISD has also not discussed mandating vaccines for staff.