California to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for all state workers, health care employees

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to address Californians, asking for more people to get vaccinated while providing an update on the state's fight against COVID-19.

Newsom is scheduled to be in Alameda County Monday morning to discuss new plans and actions to get more coronavirus vaccinations into the arms of residents as the Delta variant continues to spread. According to the Associated Press, Newsom is expected to announce California will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for all state workers and health care employees.

The requirement comes as officials aim to slow rising coronavirus infections, mostly among the unvaccinated. Officials announced Monday that the new rules will take effect next month. There are at least 238,000 state employees and more than 2 million health care workers in the nation's most populated state.

Watch: Gov. Newsom announce proof of COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for all state workers and health care employees.

LIVE NOW: Governor @GavinNewsom holds a press conference highlighting new state efforts to encourage more Californians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. https://t.co/UhmvMidxaM — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 26, 2021

The requirement comes as officials aim to slow rising coronavirus infections, mostly among the unvaccinated. Officials announced Monday that the new rules will take effect on Aug. 2, and officials say testing will be phased in over “the next few weeks.” In addition to being tested at least once weekly, unvaccinated workers will also still be required to wear face coverings and other appropriate PPE, officials said.

Officials say “high-risk congregate settings” include places like adult and senior living facilities, jails, and homeless shelters.

“As the state’s largest employer, we are leading by example and requiring all state and health care workers to show proof of vaccination or be tested regularly, and we are encouraging local governments and businesses to do the same,” Newsom said.

There are at least 238,000 state employees and more than 2 million health care workers in the nation's most populated state.

To date, roughly 71% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine shot according to the California Department of Public Health. However, the state has struggled to make significant progress in recent weeks. The more contagious delta variant now makes up an estimated 80% of infections in California. Hospitalizations are on the rise, though still far below a winter peak.

As the state’s largest employer — we’re leading by example. Vaccines are the solution.



We encourage local governments and other businesses to follow suit. https://t.co/MgTOhu2M0g — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 26, 2021