More than 26,000 third dose and booster vaccines have been provided across Travis County

Cassie DeLeon with Austin Public Health said third doses and boosters make up about one-third of the vaccines APH is providing.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County health officials said thousands of third dose and booster COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to eligible individuals across the county.

"Across Travis County as a whole – and there are many providers that are providing third doses and booster [vaccines] – and so, we've seen over 26,000 third dose and booster vaccines provided across the county through multiple different providers," Cassie DeLeon, Austin Public Health's (APH) chief administrative officer for disease prevention and health promotion, said during a press briefing on Friday.

DeLeon said APH is also administering boosters itself and is seeing a nice uptake. She said third doses and boosters don't make up the majority of vaccines APH is providing, but they make up about one-third of the distributed vaccines.

DeLeon said APH is excited that eligible people are seeking out options for how they can receive their third dose or booster.

"They're finding their options and they're having those discussions with their physician and coming out and getting the third dose and a booster because now they're eligible. And we want to make sure everyone has that protection," she said.

According to the CDC, people who meet the following criteria can receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their initial two-dose series:

65 or older

18 or older who have underlying medical conditions

18 or older who work or live in high-risk settings

