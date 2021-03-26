Travis County surpasses 25% of adults partially or fully vaccinated, data shows

Austin Public Health data shows that agency alone has administered more than 139,000 cumulative first and second doses as of March 20.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — More than a quarter of Travis County adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Data shows more than 29% of Travis County adults have received at least one dose, with 12% fully vaccinated.

Local officials also said that Austin Public Health (APH) data shows that agency alone has administered 139,452 cumulative first and second doses as of March 20.

"We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on everyone," APH Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard said. "Whether that be physically or emotionally, everyone has had to change their daily routines and limit interactions that were once normal. These sacrifices have not gone unnoticed, and our community has done comparatively well in limiting COVID-19 cases and deaths. As supply increases and more people are able to get vaccinated, we will be able to begin a return to normalcy."

Data also shows that early vaccination efforts in long-term care facilities (LTCFs) have led to a decreased number of COVID-19 cases and coronavirus-related deaths in those facilities. As of March 18, LTCFs had only six new cases reported in the previous 14 days, representing a 98% decrease compared to Jan. 21, when 273 new cases were reported in that same time frame.

"Every person living in a long-term care facility is someone’s loved one – mothers, fathers, grandmothers, and grandfathers," said Dr. Mark Escott, Austin-Travis County's interim health authority. "By prioritizing them at the beginning of vaccine distribution, additional lives were saved and [that] has improved the ability of family members to more safely visit their loved ones in these facilities."

Texas will expand vaccine eligibility to all adults starting on Monday, March 29, although APH said it will continue to prioritize vaccine distribution based on age and risk for severe disease. People who are 80 and older may get to the front of any line to get a vaccine in Texas. Travis County is home to 129,438 people 65 years old and older, and 23.4% of APH vaccine doses have been administered to individuals 60 years old or older.

Though appointments will remain prioritized, all adults may register through APH's system or find other vaccine providers using VaccineFinder.org. KVUE has also compiled a list of the places to look for in order to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.