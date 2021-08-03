CHART: When to get your second COVID-19 vaccine dose from APH

Here's when you should schedule your second COVID-19 vaccine dose if you got your first dose through Austin Public Health.

AUSTIN, Texas — At the beginning of March, Austin Public Health (APH) announced updates to its vaccine appointment system, saying that the department would release its first dose appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays. APH recently announced its new process, where it will release the number of appointments for the entire week on Monday evenings.

But what about second dose appointments through APH?

Below is a breakdown of when you should schedule your appointment for a second dose, according to APH.

On a flow chart, APH broke down the timeline into three categories:

Patients 42-plus days removed from their first dose These people may walk up to an APH vaccination site and must have their CDC card showing they are 42-plus days removed from their first dose. If they do not have it, they will be turned away, APH said.

Patients 28 to 41 days removed from their first dose Go to the APH vaccine portal. If your portal says "checked in," fill out the second dose form and APH said it will call, text or email you to schedule your appointment. If your portal says "no status," do the same thing and fill out the second dose form. If your portal already says "complete," you should be all set and will receive a call, text or email to schedule your appointment.

Patients less than 28 days removed from their first dose Go to the APH vaccine portal. If your portal says "checked in," fill out the second dose form and APH will call, text or email you to schedule your appointment. If your portal says "no status," do the same thing and fill out the second dose form. If your portal already says "complete," you should be all set and will receive a call, text or email to schedule your appointment.



