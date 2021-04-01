Austin Latino Coalition asks local leaders for more equitable COVID-19 vaccine resources

Nearly half of the COVID-19 deaths in Austin-Travis County have been within the Latino community, according to local data.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Latino Coalition says there are barriers in place leading to inequitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for Latino residents – and the group wants local leaders to do something about it.

In a news release sent Monday afternoon, the coalition stated that "due to the historic discrimination that has often posed barriers to economic advancement, lack of access to health care, food and other systemic inequities that still exist today, Latinos, African-Americans and low-income communities have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Austin-Travis County COVID-19 data shows that the Latino community has been hard-hit by the virus. Hispanic residents make up nearly half of the area's cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The Austin Latino Coalition said for over 40 weeks, it has voluntarily developed and implemented a mitigation plan that included a bilingual, culturally relevant public education and prevention campaign. It has also hosted bi-monthly personal protective equipment (PPE) distribution events and helped provide access to free testing, flu vaccines, resources and more.

In early December, KVUE reported that the coalition began delivering PPE right to residents' doors, an initiative started after the group got many questions about PPE distribution. The group specifically delivers to families in geographic locations that have a high number of cases and a high positivity rate.

But the coalition said it has also made requests for action from local leaders that haven't been met.

The group said during meetings of the COVID Vaccine Distribution Task Force, it requested that Austin Public Health create a local COVID Vaccine Dashboard that would include and track the numbers of vaccines allocated in the area, a list of vaccine providers and demographic details of those receiving the vaccine.

The group said it has also requested the immediate launch of a comprehensive bilingual, culturally relevant public education campaign to increase vaccine confidence in communities of color and provide education about how the public can access the vaccine.

The coalition says neither request has been met, "causing a lack of transparency and accountability."

The Austin Latino Coalition said that based on information from the Texas Department of State Health Services, we know how many people have received the first dose of vaccine in Austin-Travis County but the State doesn't provide demographic profile information other than age groups.

"Minority and low-income communities reside in geographical and zip code areas within Austin, Travis County where few COVID vaccine providers are located. And it appears that we are perpetuating the history of inequities, classism, racism and barriers as we experienced when our communities were trying to access COVID testing in Austin, Travis County," the coalition said.

On Monday, several Black-elected leaders in Travis County also expressed concerns about the local rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, questioning whether the distribution has been equitable.