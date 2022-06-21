Austin Public Health now offering COVID-19 vaccines to children under 5

The update comes after the recent CDC recommendation for children 6 months through age 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recent recommendation to expand COVID-19 vaccine access to children between 6 months of age and 5 years, Austin Public Health (APH) announced Tuesday it too will expand access.

Following federal authorization, the updated recommendations now include:

Moderna (6 months to 5 years) - two doses given 4-8 weeks apart.

Pfizer (6 months to 4 years) three doses. Second dose is given 3-8 weeks after first dose, third dose is given at least 8 weeks after second dose.

Boosters are not currently recommended for this age group.

“This vaccine expansion comes at a critical time when we’re dealing with new subvariants and high community transmission,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. “These vaccines will help to protect your children from severe COVID-19 symptoms and being hospitalized.”

Health officials said that special training is necessary for those who administer shots to babies and young children. Accordingly, APH staff have been trained and are ready to offer vaccines at local Shots for Tots clinics and through the Mobile Vaccination Program.

"Historically, most people in Travis County obtain vaccines at pharmacies or doctors’ offices but APH continues efforts to fill in the gaps by serving at-risk and underserved populations at its clinics and through community outreach," APH said in a press release. "APH, which recently received Exemplary Provider status for Immunization and Testing Services by The Compliance Team, has administered almost 394,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since December of 2020."

Parents with children in the newly expanded age range can skip the online appointment process and show up for vaccines at APH's clinic at Old Sims Elementary at 1203 Springdale Road in Austin at the following times:

Wednesday and Thursday: 2-7 p.m. (Pfizer and Moderna)

Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Pfizer and Moderna)

"The expanded availability is another milestone in building our community’s resiliency and protection from COVID-19,” said APH Director Adrienne Sturrup. “Families with little ones can visit their doctor’s office or APH to get the vaccine and stay up to date on boosters. Vaccines at our clinics are free and do not require identification, insurance, or proof of citizenship."

Health officials said that more than 74% of Travis County's previously eligible population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.