103-year-old Texas woman looks forward to 'freedom,' and being able to see her family after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

DALLAS — Born in the midst of one global pandemic, Pauline White, now 103, is ready to survive one more.

Late last month, White received her second dose of the vaccine to protect her against COVID-19.

"So excited to get this over," she said. "I've taken vaccines all my life. And this is wonderful that this is available."

A recent Gallup Poll indicated that up to 35% of Americans are unwilling to take a COVID-19 vaccine. White, upon receiving her vaccine at Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star in Frisco explained why she is definitely not one of those people.

"It means more freedom. And being able to be with my family," she said. "I know I don't have a lot of years. And I want to get out, I don't want to sit at home. So this will let me get out and go. And going to a restaurant maybe, maybe," she laughed.

As of Tuesday, March 9 an estimated 44,650 Texans have died from COVID-19. But, also as of Tuesday, 2,394,362 have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

"There has been just elation, joy, gratitude," Baylor Scott & White east region Chief Nursing Officer Susan Moats said on the day White received her second dose. "I had one woman come to me and say I prayed all night that you would be open the next day."

And a next day is exactly what White is after. It's why, after a life of trusting vaccines, she decided to take one more: for more time with her family.

"They take such good care of me. It's wonderful. Wonderful life," she said.