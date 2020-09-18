UT accounts for more than a quarter of new COVID-19 cases in Austin-Travis County since classes began

Since the first day of classes, UT has reported 630 new coronavirus cases.

AUSTIN, Texas — A KVUE analysis of local COVID-19 data shows cases of the virus at the University of Texas account for more than one-fourth of all new cases reported in Austin-Travis County since the first day of the fall semester.

Since Aug. 26, UT has reported 630 new cases. Austin-Travis County has reported 2,195 as of Sept. 18.

This means UT accounts for about 28.7% of all new cases in the area since students went back to class.

In Hays County, Texas State University cases amount to an even larger portion of the case count.

Since the first day of classes on Aug. 24, the university has reported 312 new cases while Hays County reported 469. That's a percentage of 66.5%.

Both percentages are based on the assumption that all UT cases are included in the Travis County case count, and all Texas State cases are included in the Hays County case count.

A spokesperson for Austin Public Health told KVUE, "All confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Austin and Travis County, including UT students, are counted on the APH COVID-19 dashboard."

A spokesperson for Hays County pointed out that COVID-19 cases are assigned by county of residence, so the Texas State count could include cases that are not assigned to Hays County, but rather to students who commute from neighboring counties. Texas State also has a Round Rock campus, which could account for some portion of the university's cases.

KVUE has reached out to Texas State for additional information about the breakdown of cases between its San Marcos and Round Rock campuses.

