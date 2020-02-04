AUSTIN, Texas — West Campus is now a hot spot for COVID-19 in Austin after 44 students who traveled to Cabo for spring break have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The neighborhood right next to the University of Texas campus is largely populated by college students and many of the 70 students who traveled to Cabo live there.

"We have a hot spot in our community right now in the West Campus area," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler in a live Q&A interview with KVUE April 1.

The majority of these students reportedly returned from Cabo March 19 on a charter flight. The travelers went through terminals at the Austin airport when they departed and returned to Austin.

On Tuesday, Austin Public Health reported there were 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the Cabo trip, and UT officials said that number grew to 44 cases Wednesday night.

"Preliminary numbers indicate that that's growing," Adler said. "So they've come back and more of them had contracted the virus."

Adler said he expects to see this number continue to grow in the area. He urges those students to isolate themselves as the City works to further help the community.

"If we can contain that, if the people that came back positive help the community by limiting interactions, and as we focus on the hot spots, focus on what's happening through the community, we'll know what further steps we need to take," Adler said.

