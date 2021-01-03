Long lines seen at UT Austin COVID-19 vaccination site

Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccine appointments has reportedly led to long lines at UT Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Long lines were seen at a University of Texas COVID-19 vaccination site on Monday.

According to KUT reporter Matt Largey, misinformation had spread over the weekend regarding COVID-19 vaccine appointments. In a picture tweeted by Largey, a line can be seen on UT's campus that is seemingly "blocks-long."

KVUE Chief Photographer Brian Bell took the following photo on UT's campus:

UT Health Austin released a statement on Monday, which read:

"Due to a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine and high volume of vaccine patient registrations at UT Health Austin, please expect a possible delay of several weeks to even months before receiving your notice to schedule an appointment for your vaccination. To avoid misinformation regarding vaccine distribution at UT Austin, we encourage you to visit the UT Health Austin website and other trusted sources for the latest information. We appreciate your patience and will continue to provide the most up-to-date information as it becomes available."

This comes after APH, a partner with UT Health Austin, had announced it needed to delay vaccine appointments due to the winter storms.

APH told KVUE on Monday that anyone who has had their second COVID-19 dose from Austin Public Health (APH) bumped past 42 or more days may temporarily walk up to vaccination sites and get their second shot. However, during this time of allowed walk-up appointments for patients meeting the criteria, APH said it recommends those people call 311 to receive information on sites that are open on a given day.

KVUE has reached out to UT officials regarding the long lines on campus and have not yet heard back.

This comes as local officials held a 3,000-dose mass vaccination trial run at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday. Leaders say they hope to eventually give out 50,000 doses each week.

“The eventual goal is to get to where we’re giving out 6,000 to 10,000 a day,” said Travis County Judge Andy Brown.