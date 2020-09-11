US surpasses 11 million confirmed coronavirus cases

The U.S. had 11 million COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to JHU. It's six days after the nation reached 10 million, and the shortest period yet for 1 million cases.

WASHINGTON — More than 11 million cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, with the most recent million coming in less than a week.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker reached 11 million on Sunday. It had topped 10 million cases on Nov. 9.

It took 300 days for the U.S. to hit the 11 million mark since the first case was diagnosed in Washington state on Jan. 20.

COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly across the U.S. than it has at any time since the pandemic started. Deaths are also on the rise, though not at the record high numbers reached in the spring. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths was more than 1,080 as of Saturday, more than 30% higher than it was two weeks earlier.

The virus has now killed more than 246,000 people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins.

Worldwide, more than 54 million coronavirus cases have been reported with more than 1.3 million deaths. The U.S. has about 4% of the world’s population, but about a fifth of all reported cases.

The U.S. has recorded more than 100,000 new cases for five consecutive days, according to a Johns Hopkins tracker. Only one other country -- France -- has had one day over 100,000.

The U.S. recorded 9 million cases on Oct. 30. This chart shows the pace at which the U.S. has reported each one-millionth case.

1st case (Jan. 22)

1 million: 97 days (April 28)

2 million: 44 days (June 6)

3 million: 27 days (July 8 )

4 million: 15 days (July 23)

5 million: 17 days (Aug. 9)

6 million: 22 days (Aug. 31)

7 million: 25 days (Sept. 25)

8 million: 21 days (Oct. 16)

9 million: 14 days (Oct. 30)

10 million: 10 days (Nov. 9)

11 million: 6 days (Nov. 11)

Texas, California and Florida top the list of states with the most cases since the pandemic began. According to the latest data from JHU, Texas has had 1,055,508 total cases, California, 1,027,509 cases and Florida, 875,096.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks from more than 64,000 on Oct. 24 to nearly 104,000 on Nov. 7, according to the university’s data.

The U.S. also leads the world with 246,006 deaths related to COVID-19. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths rose over the past two weeks from 801 on Oct. 24 to 930 on Nov. 7, Johns Hopkins said.

The worldwide total of coronavirus cases passed 50 million Nov. 8, with more than 1.2 million deaths. Of the 190 countries that have reported positive COVID-19 cases, 181 had yet to reach 1 million for the entire pandemic.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.