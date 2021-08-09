UT to require negative COVID-19 tests for campus move-in

Students will also have to provide a negative COVID-19 test result before classes begin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas issued a statement on Monday outlining its fall 2021 COVID-19 guidance, which includes providing a negative test for those moving into campus residence halls.

The university said it is encouraging as many Longhorns as possible to get vaccinated against the virus, with vaccination the community’s best tool to contain the spread of the virus.

UT also recommended members of the community follow CDC masking guidelines and wear masks inside classrooms and indoor public areas regardless of vaccination status, although it is not required.

Living in a university residence hall will be conditional upon receiving a negative COVID-19 test prior to move-in, regardless of vaccination status.

“The university will work with students that have a positive test to reschedule their move-in to a time they are COVID-19 negative,” the university said.

All students will also be required to upload a COVID-19 test result to University Health Services before classes begin. Those with positive test results will be asked to isolate and make arrangements to attend classes remotely until they are COVID-19 negative.

“We will continue to be nimble as the situation evolves and will communicate any changes to our fall plans to our community first,” UT’s statement said. “The latest announcements, guidelines for health and wellness, events, travel, athletics and research, and answers to frequently asked questions can be found at the Protect Texas Together website.”