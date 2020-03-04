AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has been inundated with an unprecedented number of unemployment claims since the coronavirus pandemic cause many layoffs throughout the state.

In order for TWC to more effectively answer calls relating to unemployment, they have asked Texans to stagger their calls by the number of their area code.

TWC suggests various area codes call at the following times:

Area codes beginning with 9 — Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Area codes beginning with 3, 4, 5 or 6 — Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Area codes beginning with 7 or 8 — Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Area codes beginning with 2 — Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More information regarding calling for unemployment benefits can be found on TWC's website.

