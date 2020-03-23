AUSTIN, Texas — Ultimate Outdoors Entertainment (UOE) is bringing mobile drive-in movie theaters to Austin during the coronavirus pandemic in order to help families and communities find entertainment while practicing social distancing.

According to UOE Owner Laura Landers, the drive-in theaters are able to be set up in a variety of locations, including neighborhoods, parking lots, sporting venues, colleges and community parks.

The mobile drive-in's feature LED screens that allow movie screenings to take place during the day.

RELATED: New drive-in movie theater coming to Round Rock

Additionally, UOE has partnered with Austin's Blue Starlite Drive-In by providing the theater with a mobile LED screen to offer extended, daytime hours.

“We were looking forward to releasing a full summer program of drive-in movies this year, but now, UOE is more focused on the current issues at hand – helping communities find safe entertainment alternatives while helping our employees get work. We aim to continue supporting our office staff and dozens of audiovisual technicians across the country by providing a useful community activity during this crisis,” said Landers.

More information can be found on UOE's website.

