PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A Pflugerville waterpark, Typhoon Texas, is looking to fill around 600 seasonal jobs if Gov. Greg Abbott authorizes a summer opening.

There are available part-time and seasonal positions in the water safety, janitorial, food and beverage, front gate and maintenance departments, according to a May 11 press release. Anyone interested can apply online. Completed applications should be submitted online for review by the park’s management team. Applicants will be contacted for digital interviews.

The waterpark has made some changes in order to adhere to social distancing and give attention to cleanliness.

The park has added hand sanitation stations in restrooms, locker areas, dressing rooms, event spaces and at its food and beverage outlets. Decals will indicate where guests can stand in line for attractions and the waterpark will operate within capacity guidelines established by Gov. Abbott.

According to the press release, restrooms will close every hour for cleaning and disinfecting while loungers, cabanas and seating areas will be cleaned and disinfected once a group leaves.

Typhoon Texas seasonal hires receive free admission on days off and complimentary "friends & family passes." Team members are eligible to participate in advanced leadership, career and life-skills training. The waterpark also awards college and trade school scholarships to deserving employees.

