Trump calls politicians who refuse to confirm they've received COVID-19 booster shots 'gutless'

The former president was met with boos when he first revealed he received his booster shot.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump criticized politicians who have refused to say if they've received a COVID-19 booster shot or not.

In an interview with the far-right network One America News, the former president says he's seen "many politicians" dodging the questions recently in interviews of their own.

The ones who don't provide a clear answer are viewed by Trump, who has received his booster shot, to be "gutless."

"In other words, the answer is 'yes' but they don't want to say it because they're gutless. You gotta say it. Whether you had it or not, say it," Trump said.

The former president then went on to acknowledge how the vaccines are helping save lives as the coronavirus pandemic is still impacting Americans.

"But the fact is I think the vaccine has saved tens of millions of people throughout the world. I have had absolutely no side effects. I've had it like other people have had it, nothing special," Trump added.

And while Trump didn't name names when calling out politicians that fall under his "gutless" category, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis did recently appear to dodge the booster question himself.

In a December interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," the Republican governor was asked directly if he had received a booster.

"So, I've done whatever I did. The normal shot and that at the end of the day is people's individual decisions about what they want to do," DeSantis replied before talking about Florida's no-mandates approach to vaccinations.

NBC News reports a top Trump adviser, speaking under anonymity, said the former president is not upset with DeSantis in particular and was instead just speaking his mind.

“Actually, if you think about it, it plays to Trump’s strength and why voters were attracted to him to begin with — you may not like what he has to say, but he calls them like he sees them and doesn’t try to mince words like typical politicians,” the adviser told NBC News.

Trump first disclosed he received his booster shot in front of a booing crowd in Dallas during the final stop of "The History Tour” he had been doing with Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. A clip of the response was shared online by O’Reilly’s “No Spin News.”

"Did you get the booster?" O'Reilly asked Trump. "Yes," he answered. "I got it, too," O'Reilly said.

"Don't, don't, don't, don't, don't, don't, no," Trump said as he waved his supporters off who booed the two for revealing they receiving the COVID booster shot.