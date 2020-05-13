AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to approve the allocation of $10 million dollars in rent, mortgage, and utility assistance on Tuesday.

The rental assistance will be available to Travis County residents living outside the city limits of Austin.

The allocated $10 million comes from the $61 million the county received from CARES Act. It will be at 250% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG) with the intention that up to three months of 100 percent fair market rent or mortgage threatened foreclosure will be available.

RELATED:

National Multifamily Housing Council finds 80.2% of apartment households paid partial or full May rent by May 6

Texas landlord jailed and sued after cutting grandmother's utilities when she was short on rent

$1.2M in rental assistance to be distributed by Austin Housing Authority

“I would suggest we move as quickly as possible on rent and mortgage assistance because we don’t want people to be out on the street,” said Judge Sarah Eckhardt. “We also want to keep some dollars flowing through the economy and this is one way to do it.”

As the county runs the rental assistance program, this $10 million will supplement the existing fund that awards grants on a rolling basis. Eligible residents may apply through the county’s Health and Human Services website.

RELATED:

COVID-19 continues to impact people's ability to pay rent as May approaches

Austin woman can't pay rent as May approaches

Proposed bill would cancel rent and mortgages during COVID-19 pandemic

WATCH: Renters, homeowners worry ahead of payment deadlines | KVUE