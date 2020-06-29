Travis County to close all parks over holiday weekend

Travis County Parks said the parks could remain closed past the holiday as the threat of COVID-19 continues to rise.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County said it will be closing its park system over the Fourth of July holiday weekend period as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge in Central Texas.

Travis County Parks said the parks could remain closed past the holiday as the threat of COVID-19 continues to rise.

On Monday, Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe recommended all local governments cancel publicly sponsored events and close public spaces in advance of the Fourth of July weekend to discourage social gatherings.

Travis County will close all parks starting on Thursday, July 2, at 8 p.m. and will reopen on Tuesday, July 7, at 8 a.m.

In a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday, Biscoe said Travis County was nearing 70% hospital capacity. He said the region was preparing an alternative care site to help expand hospital capacity.

In the letter, Biscoe asked the governor to enforce a mandatory mask policy and prohibit social gatherings or more than 10 people not of the same household and not seeking essential services.

Biscoe also addressed local leaders in the Austin-Travis County area, calling for the closure of public spaces ahead of the holiday weekend.

"We simply cannot afford missteps at this stage which could exacerbate the risk of overwhelming our healthcare system," Biscoe wrote to local leaders.

While some Travis County parks remain open in limited capacity outside of the holiday weekend period, the following parks remain closed until further notice: