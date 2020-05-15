Travis County deaths from COVID-19 climb 53% over the past two weeks

The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 has increased in Texas's largest counties since the beginning of May.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, so does the number of deaths in Texas’s most-populous counties. Between May 1 and May 14, fatalities from the virus have increased an average of 51% among Texas’s five largest counties.

Travis County deaths climbed 53% over the past two weeks, from 47 to 72. According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, 3.1% of Travis County’s 2,288 cases through May 14 have been fatal, the highest death rate among the five most-populous counties in the state.

Tarrant County saw the biggest gain between May 1 and 14 with a 68% increase in deaths. Fatalities from the virus increased 65% in Harris County. Dallas County witnessed a 47% increase in fatalities while Bexar County recorded a 23% increase.

Looking at the overall number of confirmed cases, as expected, increased testing is uncovering more cases of infections. Currently, Travis County is experiencing 18 cases per 10,000 population, the same as Harris County. Dallas has reported 25 cases per 10,000, Tarrant County 19 per 10,000, and just 10 cases per 10,000 people in Bexar County.

The average for the entire state of Texas through May 14 is 15 cases per 10,000 population.