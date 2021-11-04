Del Valle High School students help prep vaccines at COTA vaccination site

With every syringe filled, these students are tapping into a brighter future for not only themselves but the world.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County's COVID-19 vaccination site at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is handing out more than the vaccine, but an opportunity for some Del Valle High School students to get hands-on experience.

"I am making sure there are no bubbles at the bottom or on top," said student Stephanie Guzman.

The 17-year-old high school senior explained the process of making sure the COVID-19 vaccine is good for use.

"Tap it with the pen to get all the bubbles out and have like none if I can," said Guzman.

These students are part of different health care programs offered by the school. Guzman told KVUE that she was "totally going to do it" when she found out about the opportunity. The teens from Del Valle spent their weekend at COTA preparing vaccines for distribution at the site.

"It's been really fun, challenging and exciting," said Brianna Paz, another student." This is the first time we have got to do hands-on this year. We were supposed to be doing other stuff, but with COVID, it got canceled. So, being able to come and get our hands-on was fun."

Paz is wrapping up her senior year, as well. In her hands is the key that unlocked the opportunity for seniors to have a graduation in person this year.

"Like anyone, that's your dream, to walk the stage. So yeah, I am looking forward to that," said Guzman." I am trying to walk that stage and move on."

Paz agrees. Her goal is not only to walk the stage with a diploma, but to be a patient care technician certification, too.

"I am going to use the certificate to gain experience and get ahead of others so I can put that on my resume for medical school and go to UT," said Paz.

The COTA vaccination site is appointment only.

