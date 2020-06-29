Travis County constable dies after contracting COVID-19 while serving his community

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Dale Multer passed away on Saturday, June 27th from COVID-19. Sgt. Multer was one of the most dedicated, loyal, and compassionate law enforcement officers we had the pleasure of working with. He started his career with Travis County Constable Pct. 5 in 1996. He was devoted to helping anybody in their time of need, but particularly passionate about doing what he could to protect victims of family violence. Sgt. Multer was an exemplary employee and has left a legacy that will not be forgotten. Sgt. Multer was looking forward to retirement next year and the opportunity to travel with his loving wife Angie. Dale and Angie would have been married 35 years on June 29th. He had two children and beautiful new grandbaby. Please keep this very special family as well as his work family in your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time. Sgt. Multer will be missed and we are grateful that we had the privilege of knowing such an amazing man. The Multer family has requested that any donations made in his honor go to SAFE Alliance: https://www.safeaustin.org/get-involved/donate/donate/