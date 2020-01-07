Tito's Handmade Vodka to provide free hand sanitizer to Austinites

The vodka brand said it will roll out distribution to other Texas cities in the coming weeks.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka is providing free hand sanitizer to members of the public on Thursday.

The vodka brand said it has shifted its hand sanitizer distribution strategy as coronavirus cases surge in Central Texas and will make 21,000 bottles of 375 mL sanitizer available to the public.

The hand sanitizer is available via contactless pickup at the Krieg Softball Complex parking lot at 222 S. Pleasant Valley Road from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is limited to three per car.

Those picking up must be 18 or older and wear a mask in their car. No one will be allowed in the lot until 11:45 a.m., Tito’s said.

“Due to the recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in Texas, we wanted to make our hand sanitizer more widely available to the local community,” said Taylor Berry, VP of brand marketing at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “We’re starting in our hometown of Austin, with plans to expand to additional Texas cities in need.”

Tito’s began production of hand sanitizer in March and has donated to frontline workers at various organization throughout Central Texas and the U.S.

More details can be found on the Tito’s Handmade Vodka website.