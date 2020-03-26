AUSTIN, Texas — Tiff's Treats, an Austin-based cookie delivery company, is partnering with local restaurants that are struggling after closing dine-in locations during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, which was founded by two University of Texas graduates, wanted to utilize its already existing technology and delivery infrastructure to help the community.

"It dawned on us that we may have the nation’s only on-demand gifting platform, and we want to temporarily utilize our technology and our delivery infrastructure to help our communities in any way possible," the company's founders, Leon and Tiffany Chen, said.

Along with the option to send or receive a gift of warm cookies, Tiff's Treats is adding an option to gift a warm meal from local restaurant partners. Each location is partnered with a different Austin restaurant.

"By sending a friend or loved one warm cookies and then adding a warm meal to it, you are also helping a local restaurant," the company said. "This also works for the anonymous gifts being ordered for our hard-working medical staff and grocery store staff we continue to see come in online every day."

After the cancellation of South by Southwest, Tiff's Treats purchased cases of water intended for the festival and is adding the option to deliver these cases of water.

"We are going to buy these from [FBR management] so they can have extra funds to help them try to stay afloat during their closures," the company said. "We will be selling these at cost, $4.50 per case, for delivery or pickup."

The company said customers do not need to order cookies to get water delivered, but they will have to pay a delivery fee to cover transportation costs. Cases of water will be limited to two per order as long as there are cases in stock.

"We know there are long wait times at the grocery stores and other delivery companies are running at capacity," the company said. "We want to help and are able to do so."

