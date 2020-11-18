Watch Live: The next phase of 'Operation Warp Speed' kicks off in San Antonio

Pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer have already announced a successful vaccine with a high effectiveness, based on early testing.

SAN ANTONIO — Phase III of Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 vaccine trial kicks off Wednesday at Joint Base San Antonio.

Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center and Brooke Army Medical Center are hosting the event at 3 p.m. A brief ceremony will be followed by a tour of the facility where the trial will be conducted.

The goal of Operation Warp Speed is to produce a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine with the first doses available by January of 2021 through a partnership with government agencies and private companies.