Texas to receive 333,650 COVID-19 vaccine first doses next week

Austin Public Health will again receive 12,000 doses for the week of Jan. 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — The state of Texas will receive 333,650 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week, as well as 500,000 doses intended as second doses for people already vaccinated.

The vaccine doses will be shipped to 260 providers across Texas, including 79 hub providers focused on large community vaccination.

The week of Jan. 18 is the sixth week of vaccination against COVID-19 in Texas.

For the second week in a row, Austin Public Health (APH) will receive 12,000 doses as part of the allocation. Dell Medical School will also receive 1,950 doses of the vaccine for the week.

A+ Life Style Medical Group in Bastrop will receive 1,000 doses; the Hays County Health Department will receive 1,950 doses; and Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park will receive 6,000 doses.

BREAKING 💉: Vaccines will now be available in Hays County. Nearly three thousand doses are on the way and should arrive next week. According to the health department and State Representative Erin Zwiener. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/xellxLsyIX — Hannah Rucker KVUE (@suphannahrucker) January 16, 2021

For a full list of providers receiving the vaccine next week, visit the DSHS website. To find a provider near you, visit the vaccine availability map.

Texas continues to focus on vaccinating those only in Phase 1A and 1B, which includes health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

In the past week, Texas became the first state to administer 1 million doses of vaccine, with doses administered to residents of all 254 counties.

Supply is still limited at this time but is expected to increase in the coming months.

APH has created an online portal to register for a waitlist for those currently eligible for the vaccine.

The health department is focused on vaccinating the most vulnerable who may not be able to get vaccinated through a provider or pharmacy.