AUSTIN, Texas — As the U.S. government begins rolling out COVID-19 relief payments, Gov. Greg Abbott says the State of Texas has already made thousands of payments to people who are unemployed.

"As of today, there are now 1,130,000 claims that have been paid," Gov. Abbott said during a press conference Monday. "The total amount paid out now amounts to well over $400 million."

Many claims have yet to be processed, but the governor said the Texas Workforce Commission is adding more resources to help people.

Last week, the TWC announced it will be opening its call centers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. And, starting Monday, April 13, they will begin opening seven days a week.

Also on Monday, Gov. Abbott announced $50 million in small in loans was on its way to small businesses dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a partnership between Goldman Sachs and LiftFund.

