AUSTIN, Texas — Chances are you or someone you know needs a job.

Here’s what we found on WorkInTexas.com, the job search site by Texas Workforce Solutions.

Data with Texas Workforce Solutions show job openings mostly for enter-level positions or those with one or two years of experience.

You can find a list of all jobs in your area with the most advertisements. From the homepage, click “about market services” and “labor market facts.”

The list of options can help you find jobs you may not search otherwise.

If you need training, you may find it for free. Through Texas Workforce Commission’s regional boards (Texas Workforce Solutions), training options include language learning, certifications and apprenticeships.

Childcare can be free, too. Usually, a family or person would need to qualify based on income level. Because of COVID-19, TWC also provides childcare services to essential employees.

TWC created a new website to help people navigate and direct them to the appropriate Workforce Solutions office:

"There are thousands of workers who will qualify as COVID-19 Frontline Essential Workers. In order to help prioritize available childcare, the following essential workers are given priority:

Healthcare and pharmacy workers

First responders

Workers in childcare services, in support of workers in other essential functions

Critical infrastructure workers in grocery, utilities, and trucking

Other identified infrastructure workers, which include critical state and local government staff; mail/delivery services; nursing homes, home health care and other direct care providers; banks; gas stations; military; and restaurants and other food delivery"

Also, TWC is hiring. You can find the more than 150 TWC jobs online at WorkInTexas.com.

You can find entry-level administrative assistants, attorneys, IT professionals and more.

“All offer competitive salaries, benefits and a chance to perform an important public service mission in locations throughout Texas,” a TWC spokesperson said.

