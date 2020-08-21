Qualifying Texans will get extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits

The latest numbers show that 1.1 million Americans have sought unemployment aid as layoffs remain high.

AUSTIN, Texas — Qualifying Texans will now get an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits following a grant in federal funds, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's office.

Abbott said Aug. 21 the federal government approved nearly $1.4 billion in initial funds to the Texas Workforce Commission through President Donald Trump’s Lost Wage Assistance Executive Order.

"I thank the Trump administration for swiftly granting these funds to help Texans who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Abbott said in a statement. "These funds will help Texans in need support their families as we work to revitalize the economy and get Texans back to work."

The executive order was issued after funding expired in July to provide $600 per week in federal unemployment payments provided for in the CARES Act.

The $300 will be in addition to regular unemployment benefits. Eligible Texans should receive the additional benefits on their first payment request on or after Aug. 23. The funds will be backdated to the benefit week ending Aug. 1.

