What's Your VUE: Are there any current Texas travel restrictions?

Viewers asked KVUE if there are current travel restrictions in place into the state. They also asked what the occupancy limit is on essential manufacturers.

AUSTIN, Texas — As leaders continue to update guidelines during the coronavirus, KVUE is receiving many questions from our viewers and we are answering some of them here.

Question: Is there still a 14-day quarantine if someone is flying in from another state?

Answer: Gov. Greg Abbott dropped air travel restrictions on May 21. This means travelers do not need to complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine after flying into the state. However, as the outbreak continues, state leaders recommend travelers follow CDC guidelines for travel, which can be found here.

Whether traveling by air, train or car, it is also a good idea to check other state's travel advisories to see if they have any restrictions or guidelines in place.

Question: How many employees are allowed in one building at one time in a manufacturing plant? It is an essential job.

Answer: If the manufacturer is considered essential, the business can continue to operate at normal capacity, according to an executive order signed by Gov. Abbott on June 26.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has detailed guidelines and regulations these businesses should follow for the safety of the employees.

However, if a manufacturer is considered non-essential, per the minimum standard health protocols set by the state, they can operate up to 50% capacity and must also follow sanitary and social distancing guidelines. These guidelines were updated on July 2.

However, each situation may differ between businesses. Health officials encourage business leaders to analyze their own situations and use their best judgment based on that.

