Texas Supreme Court Justice Debra Lehrmann tests positive for COVID-19

Justice Lehrmann tweeted that her husband also tested positive for coronavirus.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Supreme Court Justice Debra Lehrmann announced on Twitter on Thursday that she and her husband have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Greg and I have tested positive for COVID-19," her tweet reads. "We began to exhibit symptoms last week, despite diligently complying with stay-at-home rules. Thankfully, this has not interfered with #SCOTX work, as the Court is working remotely. We are grateful for your thoughts & prayers. #SBOT"

According to The Dallas Morning News, the pair was experiencing fevers and body aches last week before they were tested at a drive-through testing site in Austin.

The report states that her son, a Houston lawyer, his wife and their son ended their recent visit to her Austin residence. And though it has not yet been confirmed through testing, his family is also believed to be infected.

Justice Lehrmann is the first high-ranking state official known to have tested positive for the virus.

Her announcement comes the day after she presided over a hearing in the fight to expand vote by mail in Texas.

Justice Lehrmann has served on the Supreme Court of Texas since 2010. She has a total of over 30 years’ judicial experience and was also a trial judge in Tarrant County for 23 years prior to her appellate service.