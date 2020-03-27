AUSTIN, Texas — According to a letter sent to the Texas State University community of Friday, March 27, a faculty member at the school has tested positive for COVID-19.

Texas State Student Health Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Emilio Carranco wrote in the letter that the faculty member became ill around March 17 while away from the San Marcos campus.

Carranco said the faculty member was on the school's campus on March 9 and 11 prior to spring break and was asymptomatic while on campus. Since then, Carranco said the faculty member has not returned to campus.

According to Carranco, the faculty member lives in Austin and is recovering well.

