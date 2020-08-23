Texas State students make one last plea for more virtual learning options with no extra fees

The joy of all online courses comes with a fee that some students are not happy about.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — With classes starting on Monday, some Texas State University students made one last plea for more online courses and to remove the fee associated with them.

“We live among other people, not just college students,” said Texas State senior Devin Driver.

Just in the nick of time, on Tuesday Driver got what she considers to be good news. Her request to move all of her classes online was accepted, but it came at a cost.

“It's $50 per credit hour,” explained Driver.

Driver said less than a week before school starts, she had to redo her budget when $600 in electronic course fees were added to her tuition, after her request was approved.

She said she wanted online courses for her safety.

“I am frustrated,” said Driver. “A lot of universities like Texas Tech and UTSA are reducing their fees or getting rid of them for online fees, because it really is a situation where we can't choose that much. We either risk our safety or try and be proactive.”

Driver said while some fees were removed from her account, it didn't amount to what was added. Now the social work major, along with her peer, Shelley Mckann, are calling for the administration to remove online fees as well as make online learning an option for everyone to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the San Marcos community.

“I'm also concerned about the food service workers, the custodial staff, all of these people that are going to get coughed on next week by the people who are throwing keg parties this week,” explained Mckann.

Texas State laid out what it calls a roadmap for the fall semester. It identifies new safety protocols put into place for a safe return to campus. Some of the changes include face-to-face courses being limited to 50% capacity. Masks must be worn on campus.

The two feel the risk is still too high. In Hays County people between the ages of 20 to 29 make up the bulk of COVID-19 cases.

“At some point, we have to decide, are we valuing students for their experience or are we valuing students for their lives?” asked Driver.

KVUE reached out to Texas State University for a statement but have not heard back at this time.