ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Texas state representative from Round Rock has announced he would be donating the entirety of his legislative pay during the coronavirus pandemic.

State Rep. James Talarico said his salary would be going towards a local Round Rock food bank, Shepherds Heart Food Pantry.

"As a state representative, I'm still getting paid while my constituents lose their jobs," said Talarico. "Starting today, I will not accept any legislative pay as long as this crisis lasts."

Talarico further went on to call for public officials to "stand in solidarity" with their constituents by donating or volunteering to local organizations.

Donations to the food pantry can be made through its website.

Talarico shared a photo of a check made out to the Sheperd's Heart Food Pantry for $447.85.

Texas State Rep. James Talarico donates his legislative pay to a local food bank.

State Rep. James Talarico

WATCH: Austin Disaster Relief Network asks Austinites to donate personal protection supplies

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

Austin coronavirus cases reach 79

Coronavirus: Williamson County reaches 14 confirmed cases

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: City Council to consider 'grace period' for those unable to pay rent