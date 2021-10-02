Texas State University announces $6.5M grant for students with COVID expenses

The grant is dedicated to helping Texas State students deal with the financial burden caused by the COVID-19 crisis and assist with the costs of attending college.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a KVUE report from December 2020 about the university's efforts to bring diversity by renaming two of its residence halls after Black or Hispanic distinguished alumni.

Texas State University announced Wednesday $6.5 million in emergency grants through Bobcat Cares for currently enrolled and eligible students with COVID-19 related expenses for the spring 2021 semester.

The university said that the funds for student assistance will be distributed directly to eligible students the spring semester through the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). The grant is dedicated to helping Texas State students deal with the financial burden caused by the COVID-19 crisis and assist with the costs of attending college, according to a university press release.

How to apply

Texas State students may apply for the funding by completing a brief form on the Bobcat Cares webpage between Feb. 15 and Feb. 28.

According to the university, the funds will "prioritized based on students’ demonstrated financial need, and disbursed directly to eligible students as quickly as possible."

Those who apply will be notified within two weeks if they are going to receive grant assistance, the university said. Not all students who apply will receive funding.

For more information about the COVID-19 grants, visit the Bobcat Cares webpage.