First day for Texas restaurants to operate at 50% capacity – again

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered restaurants to scale back operations on Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday was the first day Texas restaurants had to go back to operating at 50% capacity.

That's after Gov. Greg Abbott gave an executive order on Friday as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surged statewide. Before, eateries were operating at 75% capacity.

RELATED: Texas bars must close except for to-go, restaurants go back to 50% capacity: Gov. Abbott

It's something Skeeter Miller, the owner of the barbecue restaurant The County Line, said he was expecting.

He said a few days before the governor's order, business came to a halt because of all the news about his industry.

"People just aren't comfortable anymore with what they're seeing in the press, targeting restaurants, and, I mean, it's a problem," said Miller.

It is The County Line's 45th year in business. Miller wants the community's support to make it to 46th year.

He said his staff is doing everything it can to make everyone safe, including temperature checks, sanitizing the equipment, tables and chairs and using paper menus.

