Texas sees record number of kids with COVID-19 on Jan. 11

The record was previously set on Friday, Jan. 7, with 400 cases.

TEXAS, USA — Texas saw a record number of pediatric COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Jan. 11, according to state data released Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the state reported a total of 429 pediatric COVID-19 cases, up 32 cases from Monday, Jan. 10. The record was previously set just last week on Jan. 7, with 400 cases, and marked the first time since the start of the pandemic that the state reported 400 cases.

Trauma Service Area O, which includes Travis, Williamson, Hays and Bastrop counties among several others, reported 29 pediatric infections as of Tuesday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that a total of 131 pediatric ICU beds were still available around the state on Tuesday.

The higher number of pediatric cases come as some pediatricians report seeing children infected with COVID-19 and another illness at the same time, like the flu or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The chief medical officer at Dell Children's Medical Center reported the hospital was seeing 40% of coronavirus cases include a co-infection last week. That number has since dropped to 10-15% of cases.

In Houston, Texas Children's Hospital reported a record number of pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations, with more than 75 kids.

Some area school districts have continued adjusting their COVID-19 protocols with the spike in cases among both kids and adults. Austin ISD Athletics updated it protocols Tuesday to include capacity limits for indoor games and activities, daily health screenings and more. Lake Travis ISD also announced Tuesday that it was suspending visitors on campus during the school day, with some exceptions.

Texas also reached a new single-day record in new virus cases on Tuesday, with a total of 61,113 cases, per DSHS data. The seven-day average also reached a new pandemic high of 44,036 per day over the past week.

Even with the record numbers seen among all COVID-19 patients, UT researchers predict omicron cases will peak toward the end of January with the U.S. reaching a "manageable" number of cases come March.