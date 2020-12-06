This week shows how Texans share similar experiences

Protests and COVID-19 dominated much of the Texas news cycle this week. But inside those headlines, we can see ourselves and our neighbors.

AUSTIN, Texas — In Houston, George Floyd was laid to rest this week.

Stories of justice and inequality have spread across the state.

Video from a 2019 police chase was released this week. It shows how an Austin-area black man died after a taser was used on him repeatedly.

An Ector County ISD board member said he will not give up his seat. He made a Facebook post regarding Muslims and transgender. The Texas State Teachers Association wants him out.

In San Antonio, people pleaded for the police to reopen misconduct cases.

The state also saw some unity. Black-owned businesses got a boost in customer traffic in Austin and Beaumont.

COVID-19 numbers jumped, especially in our jails and prisons.

Jefferson County had 21% of all new cases in Texas. It’s home to three prisons.

Tyler, Austin and Bell County also saw a spike in novel coronavirus cases.

Tarrant County will soon expand its testing criteria to include people who've been at large gatherings.

You’ll need a facemask if you visit Texas A&M. It’s required.

Corpus Christi ISD students will now have a one-month summer break.

No matter what it looks like right now, folks in Dallas and Houston remind us how “life can be beautiful.”