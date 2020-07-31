Texas extends ban on non-essential visitors at nursing homes through September

"Get off the political correctness thing; get off whether people will vote you in or out. Forget that and think, 'How would I feel if I were laying there or sitting there? How would I feel if that were my spouse or my mother, whomever?'" Glenna Butler said. "Really put yourself in the place of that person that's shut away, and I guarantee you, if you were able to really – you know, it's easy to say, 'Put yourself in somebody else's place.' If you could for a moment just magically be them, we wouldn't be in this situation."