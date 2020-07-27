After months-long battle, Texas names nursing homes with COVID-19 cases, deaths

The KVUE Defenders have reported for months that the Texas HHSC was withholding information about which Texas nursing homes have had COVID-19 cases and deaths.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from the KVUE Defenders' lastest report on COVID-19 in nursing homes, published on July 22.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced Monday that it will post COVID-19 case counts and deaths by facility name for licensed nursing homes and assisted living facilities, State supported living centers and State hospitals.

This announcement comes after months of investigation by the KVUE Defenders into why this information had previously been withheld from the public.

Throughout the pandemic, nursing homes have remained a hot spot for COVID-19 cases in Texas – but the HHSC had refused to release data about which facilities had cases, citing privacy laws.

BREAKING: @TexasHHSC just published which nursing homes have #COVID19 cases and deaths for the first time.



This comes after months of pressure from @KVUE and a ruling from the Attorney General.



View the data, updated daily at 3pm, here: https://t.co/DcJ6aAaCkT — Brad Streicher (@bradrstreicher) July 27, 2020

Earlier this month, the Texas Attorney General's Office ruled that releasing the information wouldn't violate anyone's personal health privacy and said the HHSC must turn over those records. As of last week, the agency hadn't made the information public. Now, it's available to view here.

“HHSC has a legal and ethical obligation to protect the private health information of everyone we serve, both in the private facilities we regulate and those we operate,” said HHS Executive Commissioner Phil Wilson on Monday. “We appreciate the guidance from the Attorney General of Texas, which allows us to release this additional data while maintaining important personal privacy protections.”

The HHSC said that data on COVID-19 case counts and deaths will be updated daily on weekdays, no later than 3 p.m. Data for State-operated supporting living centers and State hospitals will reflect confirmed cases as of the previous business day.

The agency also said because nursing facilities and assisted living facilities self-report data to the HHSC, staff must review and correct any errors to ensure accuracy. To allow time for that review, data posted on those facilities by the HHSC will reflect counts two weeks prior to the date of posting.