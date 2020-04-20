AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published on April 16.

After several days of asking about COVID-19 cases and deaths at a South Austin nursing home, a representative with the facility has confirmed to KVUE April 20 that a staff member has died.

The West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center said in a statement in response to KVUE's repeated requests, "we are deeply saddened by the loss of our team member and send our thoughts and prayers to friends and family." KVUE is working to confirm whether the staff member's death was related to COVID-19.

"West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (West Oaks) is following protocols of the COVID-19 virus in consultation with physician advisors, local health agencies and in accordance with CDC guidelines," the statement read in part.

Several days before the written statement, KVUE's Brad Streicher reported that several people contacted the KVUE Defenders, saying nursing home staff confirmed multiple cases of the coronavirus at West Oaks. Family members with loved ones inside told KVUE they are worried for their safety and that they aren't getting information.

West Oaks still has not confirmed the number of coronavirus cases and deaths to KVUE despite several requests.

Numbers with the State of Texas shows that the coronavirus is spreading in Texas, but the state is not disclosing where those cases are happening.

