Texas nonprofit organizations facing financial problems during the COVID-19 outbreak

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is being felt among nonprofits ranging from food banks to free clinics to symphony orchestras.

AUSTIN, Texas — From food banks to free clinics to performing arts groups – all share a common bond. They are all nonprofit organizations, and most are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nonprofits throughout Texas are facing serious financial difficulties because of fewer donations, and they don’t have as many volunteers these days as the coronavirus has many people shut in.

A recent survey of nonprofits conducted by United Ways of Texas and the OneStar Foundation showed 70% of not-for-profit organization budgets have been affected or will likely be affected by COVID-19’s strain on the economy.

Eighty-two percent of nonprofits have canceled or plan to cancel revenue-generating programs or events, which will affect their financial prospects. Among the hardest hit are organizations that provide free food for those in need.

“Across the board, we have seen a significant strain on access to food, availability of food across the state, and that continues,” said Adrianna Cuellar Rojas, director of United Ways of Texas.

She said despite the setbacks, many continue to do more with less. Over 70% said they have changed their operations or services so that they can more directly support the COVID-19 response, according to the survey.

“Everybody can play a role whether that is as a volunteer, as a donor, or as an advocate,” Cuellar Rojas said, “raising your voices in support of the sector to make sure that everyone is aware of the role of the nonprofit and the role that they play, and the need of the support going forward.”