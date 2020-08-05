AUSTIN, Texas — Many musicians are out of jobs right now, their shows and performances have all been canceled.

Some local artists are looking to help them out by starting a new business.

Three Austin musicians, Adrian Romanos, Sergio Roman and Murry Lipsky, are currently raising money to make a new Youtube channel that will employ other musicians.

They call them Live Long-Form Lo-Fi recordings. Lo-Fi is an online trend of instrumental music, most of which are electronic.

The three believe that there is a missing note of live performances in this genre.

The goal is to get the business running so artists can perform in a safe environment and they will then be able to pay those artists.

"We're putting the whole business part together, that's what the whole crowdfunding part is about, is enough money to jump-start the business end and then also have enough money to pay visiting artists that come in," said Lipsky.

They're wanting to create something that continues on even after this pandemic is over. Lipsky said they hope this becomes their new day jobs.

If you would like to support them, you can do so here.

WATCH: Austin musicians coping amid COVID-19 pandemic

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin-area nurse fired for going to New York to care for COVID-19 patients

One hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting during North Austin robbery

Texas sets record for largest gain of COVID-19 cases over a two-day period since pandemic began

Texas barbershops, salons may reopen May 8; gyms reopen May 18, Gov. Abbott says