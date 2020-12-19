Some Texas healthcare workers hesitant to take the vaccine while others can't wait for their turn

Doctors across Texas are seeing different reactions from fellow health care workers regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

AUSTIN, Texas — All eyes have been on Texas health care workers this week as they are the first to take the Pfizer vaccine.

A lot of them are posting photos to social media showing a sense of relief to be able to get the shot, but what about the ones who don't want it?

Dr. Joseph Varon is the head of the COVID-19 unit at the United Health Medical Center in Houston. He's trying to figure out why some of his staff aren't getting the shot.

"To me it's fascinating. They are seeing patients dying, yet some of them don't want to get the vaccine?" said Varon.

After discovering some of his fellow coworkers don't feel comfortable getting the shot, he has tried to speak with them directly to learn more.

"I've had meetings with some of my staff and some of them will tell you there's not enough studies. But when you start talking to some of them, you realize that there's something else going on. At the end of the day you start to feel there's a little bit of political stuff going on in the background," said Varon.

Dr. Natasha Kathuria is an emergency room physician in Austin. She travels across the region to work at different hospitals, and is also a global health specialist. She got the vaccine on Thursday night.

"I had a huge sigh of relief, a lot of emotions that came out. This is the first step to recovery again. It's history in the making. It's one step closer to seeing my parents again," said Dr. Kathuria.

But she says she understands why some health care workers might be hesitant.

"The fear of the unknown, the fear of the what if is such a powerful emotion, it can paralyze someone," said Dr. Kathuria.

Overall, both doctors say education is key when relieving concern and doubt.