Explained: Gov. Abbott rolls back parts of the 'Open Texas' plans

New restrictions are in place to combat the rise in novel coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — As COVID-19 continues to spike in many areas around Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott rolled back some of his “Open Texas” plans.

In Executive Order 28, released June 26, Gov. Abbott laid out his plan to help combat the rise in COVID-19 cases.

No limits:

Any services for essential workers listed in this 20-page federal guidance.

Religious services

Local government

Child care

Youth camps

Recreational sports

In-classroom summer school

Reduced 50%:

Professional and collegiate sporting venues

Swimming pools

Water and amusement parks

Museums and libraries

Zoos, aquariums, natural caverns and similar facilities

Rodeos and equestrian events

Unchanged but restricted:

Establishments where licensed cosmetologists or barbers practice their trade (i.e. hair and nail salons)

Massage services

Tanning salons

Tattoo studios

Piercing studios

Hair-removal services

Hair loss treatment and growth services

Restrictions: All must operate with at least 6 feet of social distancing between workstations.

Closed:

No outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people. Exceptions: All places above or if the mayor or county judge approves of the gathering.



Bars Exceptions: Drive-thru, pickup or delivery options if in line with TABC laws



Commercial rafting or tubing business, including the transportation of people for this purpose.

Restaurants:

Dine-in services will be reduced from 75% to 50% capacity starting June 29.

Note: capacity count is for customers, not staff members.

If the restaurant has a retractable roof, it is considered dine-in.

Exceptions: The decrease does not apply to any of these 118 counties that still have fewer than 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Individuals:

Remain 6 feet away from others outside your group.

Limit personal groups to 10.

If you’re over 65, stay home and keep away from anyone who has been out in the last 14 days.

Face masks are encouraged, but there will be no civil or criminal penalty if you don’t wear one.

No visits to nursing homes, state living centers, assisted living facilities or long-term care facilities.

Continued orders:

No travel restrictions are currently issued. (GA-24)

Hospitals must still reserve at least 15% of their capacity for COVID-19 patients. (GA-19)

No in-person county or city jail visits unless you’re an attorney or a religious leader. (GA-25)

No elective surgeries in Bexar, Dallas, Harris or Travis Counties. (GA-27)