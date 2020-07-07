Defenders Q&A: When will DPS offices reopen for driver's license renewals?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and the KVUE Defenders took a look at some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions:

Question: When will DPS offices reopen for driver's license renewals?

Answer: The Texas Department of Public Safety said it is reopening its in-person services in phases and is now accepting appointments for driver's license renewals and replacements at offices, including on Saturdays.

But also keep in mind: You have 60 days to complete your renewal after DPS sends a public notice that the extension period under the disaster declaration has been lifted. That hasn't happened yet, so you have plenty of time to renew your license.

Question: Many seniors do not make enough annually to file for taxes, but since the stimulus payment, it raises our annual income for the year. Do we file taxes?

Answer: No. The IRS said the economic impact payment is not considered income, so if you didn't file a tax return before, you shouldn't have to because you received a stimulus payment.

Question: Where can I order the mask with the clear mouth cover for the hearing impaired?

Answer: A quick Google search turns up plenty of options for buying accessible, deaf-friendly masks. But you can also make them at home pretty easily. The Hearing, Speech and Deaf Center has step-by-step instructions on its website for how to make them.

